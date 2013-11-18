LONDON Nov 18 Britain's Aveva Group PLC , whose software is used to design power plants, shipping and oil and gas facilities, said its enterprise solutions business delivered disappointing growth in the first half, sending its shares down nearly 10 percent.

The weak performance, caused by financial problems at a Latin American shipyard customer and an oil and gas operator abandoning plans to roll out the software, was the focus for investors in otherwise broadly in-line half-year numbers.

The group on Monday reported a 11 percent rise in revenue to 108.5 million pounds ($174.6 million) and a 13 percent rise in adjusted pretax profit to 32.3 million pounds, which it said kept it on track to meet full-year expectations.

Chief Executive Richard Longdon said the pipeline for enterprise solutions, was substantial, and he was confident of the long-term potential of the unit, which provides software that helps companies run facilities once they are in operation.

Shares in the group, however, fell to a 11-week low of 2,312, down 9.9 percent at 0922 GMT, the worst performing mid-cap share.

"The emerging ES division has disappointed and revenue is now expected to be flat year-on-year in financial year 2014 versus prior expectations of 20 percent growth," analysts at Liberum Capital said.

"Given the weak growth in ES we would expect consensus revenue to be trimmed circa 3 percent (247 million pounds to 240 million pounds)," they said, but added they didn't expect any changes to consensus adjusted pretax profit of 80 million pounds given that ES had much lower margins.