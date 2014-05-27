INVESTMENT FOCUS-'Sweet spot' in European M&A puts floor under valuations
* Corporate confidence returning, environment for M&A in "sweet spot"": Goldman
May 27 Aveva Group Plc
* FY revenue rose 8 percent to 237.3 million stg
* Final dividend 22 pence per share
* Total dividend 27 pence per share
* FY adjusted pretax profit rose 11 percent to 78.3 million stg
* Revenue of 237.3 million pounds (2013 - 220.2 million pounds)
* Adjusted profit before tax up 11 percent to 78.3 million pounds(2013 - 70.6 million pounds)
* Improvement in profit margin for year to 33 percent (2013 - 32 percent).
* We are confident in our ability to deliver further progress against our growth plans in future. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Corporate confidence returning, environment for M&A in "sweet spot"": Goldman
FRANKFURT, March 17 The operator of Frankfurt airport, Fraport, said on Friday it expects Lufthansa to grow its long-haul business at the hub despite a row over a foray by budget airlines into the airport.
March 17 British recruiting firm SThree reported flat gross profit at constant currency for the first quarter, held back by a slower UK and Ireland market following Britain's vote to leave the European Union.