May 27 Aveva Group Plc

* FY revenue rose 8 percent to 237.3 million stg

* Final dividend 22 pence per share

* Total dividend 27 pence per share

* FY adjusted pretax profit rose 11 percent to 78.3 million stg

* Revenue of 237.3 million pounds (2013 - 220.2 million pounds)

* Adjusted profit before tax up 11 percent to 78.3 million pounds(2013 - 70.6 million pounds)

* Improvement in profit margin for year to 33 percent (2013 - 32 percent).

* We are confident in our ability to deliver further progress against our growth plans in future.