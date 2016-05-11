May 11 Avex Group Holdings Inc :

* Says its wholly owned subsidiary will establish a new joint venture with Yahoo Japan Corp

* Says the new joint venture will be engaged in the ticket sales service business in Tokyo, Japan

* Says the new joint venture will be capitalized at 490 million yen in all

* Says the subsidiary and Yahoo Japan Corp will hold 49 percentage and 51 percentage stakes in the joint venture, respectively

* Says effective date May 16

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/oAn9Xn

