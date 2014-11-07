BRIEF-Moneygram board says Euronet's proposal could be "company superior proposal"
* Moneygram board of directors determines unsolicited proposal from Euronet Worldwide could reasonably be expected to result in a "company superior proposal"
Nov 6 AVG Technologies NV has been approached by potential buyers amid a wave of deals for security-software makers, The Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.
There is no formal sale process, but should there be a deal, it would likely come together in the coming months, according to the report. (on.wsj.com/1tixxQS)
Amsterdam-based AVG Technologies provides software that neutralizes viruses and spams and provides internet security.
Private-equity firms have been increasing their bets on security-focused technology providers, WSJ reported
AVG could not be reached immediately for comment. (Reporting by Rosmi Shaji in Bangalore)
* Moneygram board of directors determines unsolicited proposal from Euronet Worldwide could reasonably be expected to result in a "company superior proposal"
* Ciber announces agreement to sell its Infor practice to Infor
March 20 The parent company of media communications firm Cision, and Capitol Acquisition Corp III , a blank-check company, on Monday agreed to merge in a deal valuing the combined company at about $2.4 billion.