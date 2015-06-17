BRIEF-Pershing Square Holdings says NAV/share at March 31 is $17.66
* Releases monthly net asset value and performance report for March 2017
JERUSALEM, June 17 Security software maker AVG Technologies NV said on Wednesday it was opening a research and development centre in Israel that would focus on emerging mobile threats.
The facility in Tel Aviv will support more than 120 employees, said AVG, which has over 200 million monthly active users.
AVG Anti-Virus, the company's most popular mobile product, was driven by the acquisition of Israeli start-up DroidSecurity in 2010, it noted.
"AVG's rapidly growing mobile customer base makes this a critical time to build robust ... offerings, supporting the multiple mobile platforms and services that are so popular today," said Harel Tayeb, AVG's Israel country manager. (Reporting by Steven Scheer)
* Releases monthly net asset value and performance report for March 2017
CHIBA, April 4 A supply gap is likely to open up in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) industry if new projects are not sanctioned, said Chevron Corp Vice Chairman Michael Wirth at a gas industry conference on Tuesday in Japan.