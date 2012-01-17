* Co to offer 4 mln shares
* Intel Capital, Grisoft Holdings among selling stockholders
Jan 17 AVG Technologies NV said it expects
to sell 8 million shares at $16 to $18 apiece in its initial
public offering, less than a week after the anti-virus software
maker filed to go public.
In its latest filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission, the company said it will sell 4 million shares,
while some stockholders will offer the rest.
The filing revealed that selling stockholders include Intel
Capital, Grisoft Holdings and PEF V Information Technology II,
while private equity firm TA Associates will not sell any shares
in the offering.
On Friday, AVG -- known for its free suite of anti-virus
products -- filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission to raise up to $125 million from its IPO.
At the mid point of the company's expected IPO price, the
company will have a market cap of around $925 million.
There has been a spurt in demand for data protection
services given the constantly evolving cyber threat landscape
and the sensitive nature of the data.
AVG's filing follows Avast Software BV, another Europe-based
anti-virus software maker and cloud-based data security provider
Proofpoint Inc, both of which filed to go public in December.
The company, which competes with Symantec and McAfee,
monetizes its large user base through targeted advertisements
and by driving traffic to online search companies such as Google
Inc and Yahoo Inc.
In March, the company had entered a $235 million term loan
facility with a syndicate of lenders, under which it may borrow
up to $100 million in additional loans.
The syndicate of lenders included affiliates of J.P. Morgan
Securities and Morgan Stanley & Co, both among the underwriters
for the offering. Goldman Sachs & Co. is also among the
book-runners to the offering.
The Netherlands-based company, which intends to list its
shares on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "AVG,"
had 106 million active users as of Sept. 30, 2011, according to
the filing.
