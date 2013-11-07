JOHANNESBURG Nov 7 Avi Ltd : * Revision to the terms of the existing commercial relationship between indigo

brands and coty inc * Indigo ceased to be the exclusive licensee of coty in South Africa, effective

31 October 2013 * Indigo now the manufacturer, importer, distributor, marketer of coty's brand

portfolio in S.Africa and 13 African states * As compensation for the revision, coty shall make a one-off pre-tax payment

to indigo of R150,0 million.