JOHANNESBURG Jan 23 Avi Ltd : * Says 2013 group revenue 5,400 million rand * Says overall sales performance was sound in a tough trading environment * Says strong volume growth in biscuits and snacks, both in South Africa and

regionally * Consolidated gross profit margin declined slightly due mainly to gross margin

pressure in the footwear businesses * Consolidated operating profit margin in line with that for the same period in

the prior year * Says consolidated heps for the total operations of the group for 6 months

ended to be up by between 8 pct and 11 pct