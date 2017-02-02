BOGOTA Feb 2 Avianca Holdings SA controlling shareholder German Efromovich could give up a minority stake in the Colombian carrier to United Continental Holdings Inc, he said in an interview published on Thursday.

Terms of the deal are still being negotiated, Efromovich told Colombian financial daily Portafolio.

Without providing details, Efromovich said he had always planned to seek offers for a minority stake through his Synergy Aerospace Corp.

"All deals that Synergy manages, where we have to make a decision, were always driven toward a non-controlling offer, a minority," Efromovich said. "And for an agreement to include total control, it would have to be something out of this world for us to consider it."

Avianca, one of Latin America's biggest airlines, said on Tuesday that it was seeking a commercial alliance with United in a deal that is still to be negotiated.

Avianca shares fell nearly 10 percent to 2,780 ($0.95) Colombian pesos on Wednesday following the partnership announcement as investors sought more details on the deal.

The announcement came after several months of speculation about possible partnerships, including with Delta Air Lines Inc and Panama's Copa Airlines.

Avianca did not say how the deal would be structured, neither did Efromovich in the Portafolio interview. Synergy will offer financing of up to $200 million to Avianca.

"What I can say to those interested in investing in my project is that it is long-term, that means we are interested in an investor who believes we are building a solid company over the mid to long term," Efromovich said.

He said the details of the United alliance would depend on negotiations among Avianca Brazil, Avianca Colombia and United.

The airline operates flights in Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Central America and the Caribbean. The company transported 29.5 million passengers to 105 destinations in 2016. (Reporting by Helen Murphy; Editing by Julia Symmes Cobb and Lisa Von Ahn)