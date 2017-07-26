FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
FACTBOX-Venezuela crisis takes toll on airline service
July 26, 2017 / 10:24 PM / 8 hours ago

FACTBOX-Venezuela crisis takes toll on airline service

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - Colombia's Avianca on Wednesday joined a number of carriers that have canceled or reduced service to crisis-hit Venezuela because of security concerns and disputes over money they say the government owes them.

The following are some facts about airlines' dealings with Venezuela:

- The International Air Transport Association estimates that Venezuela owes $3.8 billion to airlines.

- United Continental Holdings Inc announced in June that it would halt its daily service between Caracas and Houston, effective July 1.

- American Airlines Group Inc reduced flights to Venezuela most recently in April 2016, suspending service on its New York to Caracas route. It had previously cut 80 percent of flights.

- Delta Air Lines Inc reduced service to Venezuela in 2014 to a weekly flight from Atlanta, citing the country's currency issues.

- LATAM Airlines Group SA , Latin America's largest airline, suspended flights to Venezuela in May 2016.

- Air Canada canceled flights in March 2014.

- Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA of Brazil was one of a handful of airlines to withdraw from Venezuela in 2016. A spokeswoman for the company said there were no plans to resume service.

- Grupo Aeromexico of Mexico halted flights to Venezuela in June 2016.

- Deutsche Lufthansa AG suspended flights to Venezuela in May 2016, days before LATAM pulled out.

- Alitalia - The Italian flag carrier halted service to Venezuela in 2014. (Compiled by Sophia Kunthara; Editing by Christian Plumb and Grant McCool)

