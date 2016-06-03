June 3 China's HNA Group has expressed interest in acquiring Avianca Holdings SA and Avianca Brasil, the South American airlines controlled by Bolivian-born entrepreneur Germán Efromovich's Synergy Group, people familiar with the matter said.

Both Avianca Holdings and Avianca Brasil are working with investment banks to explore options. They have also attracted interest from U.S. peers United Continental Holdings Inc and Delta Air Lines Inc, the sources said on Friday.

The sources asked not to be identified because the deliberations are confidential. Representatives for HNA Group, Avianca Holdings, Avianca Brasil, Synergy, United Continental and Delta Air Lines offered no immediate comment. (Reporting by Mike Stone and Greg Roumeliotis in New York; Additional reporting by Brad Haynes in Sao Paulo and Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)