June 3 Avianca Holdings SA's U.S.-listed shares jumped as much as 23 percent on Friday after reports that United Continental Holdings Inc and Delta Air Lines Inc were weighing bids for the airline.

Avianca, one of Latin America's largest airlines, is seeking an investment of $500 million that could develop into a sale of the company, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.

Latin American airlines have been hit by economic woes and a slump in the value of currencies in the region, and have shifted flights away from countries such as Brazil and Venezuela to growing economies such as Peru.

Moreover, oil firms cutting back on corporate travel has led to lower demand for seats in premium cabins.

Last month, Avianca reported a 90 percent slump in net profit for the first quarter ended March 31, hurt by currency losses.

The company said earlier this year it would hold off on taking delivery of new planes as it looks to weather the region's economic downturn with a conservative strategy and cut costs.

Fitch downgraded Avianca's rating to "B" from "BB-" in March, saying any material recovery in the company's credit profile will remain challenging in the short to medium term amid a difficult operating environment.

The airline, with a market capitalization of about $680 million, is a key player in South and Central America.

Avianca was originally established as a strategic alliance between Aerovias del Continente Americano SA and Grupo TACA Holdings Ltd. The company went public in 2011.

Avianca could not be immediately reached for comments, while United and Delta did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Avianca's U.S.-listed shares, that have nearly halved in value in the past one year, were up 16.6 percent at $6.04 on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Sweta Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)