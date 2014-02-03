BOGOTA Feb 3 Colombia's Avianca has
grounded its four Fokker 50 aircraft used on domestic routes
after detecting a fault in a Pratt & Whitney engine before a
flight took off, the company said on Monday.
Disruption to Avianca's flight schedule will be less than 1
percent of available seats because it will use alternative
planes on those routes until the cause of the fault is
established, the company said.
In a statement on its website, Avianca did not describe the
fault but said it believed it was one that was unlikely to
recur. Avianca said all four Fokker planes, twin-engined turbo
props, were fitted with engines made by Pratt and Whitney, a
unit of United Technologies Corp.
A Pratt & Whitney spokeswoman told Reuters by email that the
company was "currently working closely with all the authorities
and our customer," and that the affected engine was model number
PW125B.
Avianca, controlled by Brazilian entrepreneur German
Efromovich, and Taca, owned by the Kriete family of El Salvador,
form a conglomerate operating more than 150 planes flying to
more than 100 destinations in 25 countries and employing 18,500
people.