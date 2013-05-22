* Radical change said needed to fulfill potential
* Taxes, legal issues cited as barriers
* Russian officials say reform to come gradually
By Robert Evans
GENEVA, May 22 Russia, long touted as an engine
of growth for the stuttering global business aviation industry,
needs radical changes in its taxation and regulatory system if
it is to fulfil that promise, a U.S. expert said on Wednesday.
But the downbeat assessment from Moscow-based lawyer Derek
A. Bloom was challenged at the industry's European showcase
gathering EBACE by Russian sectoral leaders who argued that
reform was coming but could only be achieved gradually.
"Business aviation in Russia has tremendous prospects for
growth if the government removes a series of regulatory and tax
impediments to the importation and operation of business
aircraft," declared Bloom.
Further, the legal system did not encourage confidence among
foreign aircraft financiers to extend credit for planes to be
used in Russia because of concern - shared by Russian owners -
"about selective enforcement of the law," he added.
Ideally, Bloom told an EBACE panel on the issue, Russian
authorities should also actively promote the industry - which
creates billions of dollars of wealth worldwide in
plane-building, selling and support services.
Major manufacturers in the sector, such as Canada's
Bombardier, Brazil's Embraer and France's
Dassault, as well as smaller firms, have been looking
to the potential of the vast Russian market to boost sales after
a 4-year slowdown.
But the manufacturers, and Russian buyers, have been
deterred by the 18 percent value added tax (VAT) on business
aircraft added to customs duties on the larger planes that are
needed to operate over the country's huge territory.
NEW MARKETS
The focus at this year's 13th Geneva EBACE is on finding new
markets to kick-start the industry, which has been struggling to
restore a semblance of the boom decade from the late 1990s that
ended with the financial crisis of 2008/09.
Some companies are looking at Africa's growing economies -
encouraged by the formation last year of a continental business
aviation association - and Asia, but once-rapid growth in China
has also been slowing.
Western analysts and Russian industry insiders say that some
90 percent of the foreign-built business jets owned by Russians
are registered outside the country, while only 29 such jets are
registered in Russia.
This means, said Bloom, that Russian-owned jets registered
outside the country and foreign-operated planes flying into
Russia will continue to face onerous conditions when they
provide much-needed services to Russian firms wanting to move
their executives and staff to distant locations.
But Viktoria Goreva of the Rusjet company, which is owned by
Russia's dominant Vnukovo airport near Moscow and operates from
there, argued that both foreign and Russian firms which wanted
to operate from inside the country could do so with "a little
effort."
And Nikolai Kondratyev of the Russian United Business
Aviation Association (RUBAA) said recent government reforms had
eased the situation for the sector, adding: "We can't bring
about change quickly. It must be step by step."
RUBAA itself has been criticised by some foreign and
domestic operators for failing to campaign forcefully for
abolition of the VAT - which imported business planes in the
European Union are not subject to.
Industry analysts say this could reflect a concern to leave
the field open for a domestic business aircraft industry to
develop, almost from scratch, and to allow Vnukovo to maintain
its dominance among business airports.