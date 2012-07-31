By Valerie Volcovici
WASHINGTON, July 30 A coalition of industry
lobby groups urged the Obama administration on Monday to take
more aggressive measures to challenge an EU law that forces
airlines that use European airports to pay for their carbon
emissions, as two U.S. agencies prepare to host 16 countries to
discuss a global framework for an alternative.
Groups including Airlines for America (A4A) and the U.S.
Chamber of Commerce sent a letter to Secretary of State Hillary
Clinton and Transportation Secretary Ray LaHood calling on them
to file an action under the U.N.'s aviation body, the
International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), to force the
EU to stand down from forcing foreign airlines to comply with
the bloc's emissions trading system.
EU countries are among ICAO's 190 members.
"As each day goes by without an EU act to halt or suspend
the ETS, the harm to U.S. airlines and aircraft operators and
the threat to U.S. sovereignty grow while the U.S. government's
credibility is weakened," the groups said.
The coalition sent the letter the day before the departments
of State and Transportation host a two-day meeting on July 31
and August 1 in Washington led by the State Department's climate
change envoy Todd Stern, who represents the U.S. in U.N. climate
treaty negotiations.
The meeting will "explore whether there might be a basis for
a global solution to addressing greenhouse gas emissions from
aviation and a global solution that would include the EU," a
senior administration official said Monday.
The official said the meeting will not conclude with a draft
declaration, but would explore whether opposing countries and
the EU could agree on goals and a market-based framework to curb
carbon emissions under ICAO.
A large portion of the meeting will likely be spent on a
carbon-neutral growth goal from 2020 that ICAO members agreed at
their last assembly in 2010, and other "building blocks" for an
ICAO agreement, such as market-based measures, according to a
document seen by Reuters.
The countries are also likely to discuss whether all
countries, including developing countries and emerging
economies, would be treated equally under an ICAO agreement, or
allow for "special circumstances."
The senior administration official said, however, that
countries are "far from any agreement" on whether to adopt a
global carbon offsetting measure or a kind of carbon trading
market.
The EU has been firm in its insistence that countries comply
with its emissions trading system, but has said it would be
willing to take part in an ICAO solution if the framework agreed
is non-discriminatory, mandatory in every country and more
environmentally stringent than the EU's system.
The EU's climate change commissioner, Connie Hedegaard, said
in a Twitter message on Monday: "The EU is eagerly waiting for
countries meeting in DC to come up with CONCRETE proposals for
SUBSTANTIAL aviation emissions reductions."
Hedegaard and other EU officials have complained in the past
that ICAO has had more than a decade to come up with a
greenhouse gas plan and were doubtful that it could forge a
global solution in just a few months.
Brian Havel, director of the International Aviation Law
Institute in Chicago, said despite EU doubts about the
intentions of the United States and other opposing countries,
the fact that they are holding the meeting now suggests they are
serious.
"I don't expect any major breakthroughs this week, but the
very fact that the meeting is happening suggests some of the
non-EU States, notably the U.S., legitimately want to see a
global agreement that breaks the current impasse," Havel said.
With airlines facing their first EU deadline to pay for
their emissions in April 2013, they are motivated to work
through their differences now "to avoid a potential trade war
next spring," he said.
(Additional reporting By Barbara Lewis in Brussels)