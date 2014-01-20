Jan 20 GECAS, the aircraft leasing arm of General Electric, has placed an order for 40 Boeing 737 aircraft, worth around $3.9 billion at list prices, the two companies said.

The order consists of 20 Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft and 20 current-generation Boeing 737-800s, a joint statement said.

The announcement confirms details earlier reported by Reuters.

The order is already included in Boeing's published backlog and was previously accounted for as an undisclosed customer.