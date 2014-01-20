BRIEF-Astrazeneca signs deal with Circassia over Almirall's products
* Astrazeneca enters into a strategic collaboration with Circassia for the development and commercialization of Tudorza and Duaklir in the United States
Jan 20 GECAS, the aircraft leasing arm of General Electric, has placed an order for 40 Boeing 737 aircraft, worth around $3.9 billion at list prices, the two companies said.
The order consists of 20 Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft and 20 current-generation Boeing 737-800s, a joint statement said.
The announcement confirms details earlier reported by Reuters.
The order is already included in Boeing's published backlog and was previously accounted for as an undisclosed customer.
* Astrazeneca enters into a strategic collaboration with Circassia for the development and commercialization of Tudorza and Duaklir in the United States
* About 17 million people receive welfare benefits (Adds details)
* Receives complete response letter from US FDA for zs-9 (sodium zirconium cyclosilicate) for hyperkalaemia