* Independence realty trust acquires 216 unit apartment community in Tampa, Fl
WASHINGTON, July 19 General Electric won U.S. antitrust approval for its $4.3 billion bid for Italian plane components maker Avio, the Federal Trade Commission said on Friday.
General Electric won EU clearance for the transaction on Tuesday, after agreeing to protect strategic information related to the Eurofighter project.
Feb 28 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1400 GMT on Tuesday:
* Arthur j gallagher & co says terms of transaction were not disclosed.