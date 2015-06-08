(Corrects paragraph 2 to clarify that Baker made statement, not
motion)
MIAMI, June 8 Qatar Airways Chief Executive
Officer Akbar Al Baker on Monday pressed the aviation industry's
largest trade group to reiterate its support of liberal air
travel, calling protectionism a threat to aviation in a jab at
U.S. airlines.
Baker in a statement called upon the International Air
Transport Association (IATA) to address the flying freedoms of
airlines.
The plea comes as U.S. airlines are attempting to persuade
their government to alter "Open Skies" agreements with the
United Arab Emirates and Qatar, which they say gave more than
$40 billion in subsidies to Gulf airlines, distorting
competition.
(Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in Miami; Editing by Alwyn Scott)