(John Kemp is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are
his own)
By John Kemp
LONDON Feb 6 High oil prices have radically
reshaped fuel consumption in the airline industry - a sector
where demand was supposed to be insensitive to the cost of crude
because there are few obvious alternatives.
Travelling across continents and oceans by road, rail or sea
is impractical, and there is no real substitute for using
refined petroleum products to power aircraft.
Yet in the United States, a quadrupling of crude and jet
fuel prices since 2003, coupled with the prolonged recession,
has cut jet fuel consumption by around half a billion barrels
per year (roughly 1.4 million barrels per day) compared with the
previous trend (link.reuters.com/cuh66v).
In 2013, U.S. and international airlines operating in or
from the United States consumed more than 500 million barrels of
jet fuel, according to official statistics. After motor gasoline
and road diesel, jet fuel is the most important product supplied
by U.S. oil refineries.
The 516 million barrels of jet supplied to airlines in the
12 months to November 2013 was dwarfed by the 3.2 billion
gallons of gasoline and the 1.3 billion gallons of road diesel
and home heating oil delivered to U.S. customers.
Even so, jet fuel consumption in the United States was
equivalent to Saudi Arabia's entire crude output for more than
50 days.
But fuel consumption has been falling for a decade after
peaking before the attacks on the World Trade Center in 2001.
Consumption of civilian fuels such as Jet-A and
military-grade fuels like JP-8 is down 18 percent from a peak of
631 million barrels per year at the millennium, according to the
U.S. Energy Information Administration.
Between 1980 and 2000, jet consumption grew at a compound
annual rate of 3.6 percent. If fuel demand had continued to grow
at the same rate, it would now stand at just over 1 billion
barrels per year rather than 516 million.
Instead, consumption has been basically flat or falling for
the last 13 years, though it showed signs of stabilising in
2013.
Crucially, the downturn appears to be mostly structural
rather than cyclical. Consumption remained flat or continued to
fall even as the economy recovered from the post-9/11 and 2008
recessions.
Slower growth in passenger numbers, more modern and
fuel-efficient aircraft, and operating flights with fewer empty
seats have all contributed to a reduction in fuel consumption
compared with the previous trend.
In response to soaring fuel bills, airlines have been forced
to operate much more efficiently than before, eliminating excess
capacity and under-utilised routes.
U.S. and international airlines operating in the United
States spent a staggering $51 billion on fuel in 2012, up from
just $15 billion in 2000, according to the Bureau of
Transportation Statistics.
Fuel is now the largest single item of expenditure for most
U.S. and international airlines. The pressure to achieve greater
efficiency has been immense.
U.S. and international airlines carried 813 million
passengers in 2012, up 21 percent from 2002. But the number of
available seat-miles - a measure of capacity - rose just 16.6
percent over the same period.
In 2002, the average plane was 72.6 percent full. By 2012,
the load factor had reached 82.5 percent, and is on course to be
even higher in 2013 and 2014.
Aircraft are also becoming much more efficient. New aircraft
use around a quarter less fuel than the fleet average, an Airbus
representative told an expert meeting convened by the OECD's
International Transport Forum (ITF) ("What is the future of air
transport?" May 2010).
Similar gains have been made in Europe and the other
advanced industrial economies. Even more efficiency will be
needed in future, however, to cope with the predicted growth in
passenger numbers in emerging markets.
Global passenger traffic has already risen from 300 million
in 1970 to 2.5 billion in 2010, and is predicted to hit 5
billion or even 10 billion per year by 2050, according to the
ITF's expert panel.
The global aviation industry aims to improve fuel efficiency
by 1.5 percent per year until 2020, according to the
International Air Transport Association (IATA), which lobbies on
behalf of carriers.
Beyond 2020, global airlines are committed to
"carbon-neutral growth". Rising passenger numbers and freight
volumes will have to be offset by continued efficiency
improvements and carbon offsets such as increased use of
biofuels to meet that goal.
There are estimated to be 24,000 aircraft in the global
fleet. Replacing them all with the most modern generation of
planes could cut fuel use and carbon emissions by 25 percent.
Fleet turnover takes about 20 years at normal replacement
rates. IATA, however, says 12,000 new aircraft costing $1.3
trillion will be purchased by 2020, which would result in
another substantial cut in fuel use and emissions compared with
the baseline ("Airlines International: Technology and
Environment Supplement" April 2012).
As long as oil prices remain high, airlines will have strong
incentives to restrict route-network growth and continue
ordering more efficient aircraft.
(Editing by Dale Hudson)