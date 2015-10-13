(Fixes spelling in third paragraph)
* UK marks centenary of first crash investigation agency
* Accident sleuths face unprecedented modern challenges
* Automation saves lives, raises concern over pilot skills
* Investigators fret over independence, skill shortages
* Public more at risk in cars than planes, safety chief says
By Tim Hepher
LONDON, Oct 13 As the spotlight falls on Dutch
crash investigators and their high=profile probe into the
downing of a Malaysian airliner, air accident detectives
worldwide are waging a much more discreet daily battle to keep
flying safe.
The Dutch team's findings, concluding that the plane was
shot down by a Russian-made missile over eastern Ukraine in
2014, provoked an angry reaction on Tuesday from Russia, which
dismissed their report as biased.
But despite the shooting down of Malaysia Airlines MH17, the
disappearance of sister plane MH370 and an apparent Germanwings
suicide crash in the Alps, the last year has brought the lowest
accident rate in memory.
This is in large part due to the work of the crash
investigators, who are quietly marking the centenary of the
creation in Britain of the world's first crash analysis agency.
Investigators now are having to juggle growing challenges
from conflict zones to drones, dizzying automation, poor pilot
training and questions over their own independence.
Topping the list, a series of incidents in which pilots
erred when abruptly handed back control has drawn attention to a
loss of skills brought about by modern reliance on computers.
"I don't think there is any replacement for more flying
around and getting experience," Keith Conradi, Britain's chief
air accident investigator, told Reuters in a recent interview.
"The issue of automation is a real one. I do get concerned
that it could bite us," said Conradi, whose Air Accidents
Investigation Branch marks its centenary on Wednesday.
TRAINING IS KEY ISSUE
At a recent gathering of global investigators, France's BEA
investigation agency presented a damning report about an
incident in 2014 when an ill-trained, fatigued and poorly
regulated crew overshot the runway at Lyon.
Over 180 passengers and crew had a lucky escape when their
jet stopped short of a 15 metre-deep hole in the ground - itself
the result of a regulatory anomaly. It was later filled in.
"Everyone agrees that training is the number one issue
today," BEA Director Remi Jouty told Reuters.
European planemaker Airbus says that each new
generation of computers halves the accident rate.
But the complexity of modern aircraft systems can tax even
the resources of investigators when things go wrong.
"The speed of technology is very hard for investigators to
follow. It is no longer possible to know all the systems, you
need the experts from industry," Ulf Kramer, head of Germany's
Federal Bureau of Aircraft Accident Investigation (BFU), said.
That worries some investigators who point out they are
reliant on manufacturers to help them discover potential flaws.
"We have the same overall objectives but our short-term
objectives can be different," Jouty said.
SKILL SHORTAGES
The degree of reliance on the industry's own investigators'
firepower emerged during the grounding of Boeing's high-tech 787
Dreamliner jets in 2013 after a series of battery problems.
As its flagship product remained grounded, the U.S. company
produced a "man-year" of data every day to try to find the root
cause of the battery problems, a feat far beyond the capacity of
all but the largest government safety agencies.
Investigators fret about other potential threats to their
independence - from politicians turning up at crash sites to
pressures from media, lawyers and family groups.
Many countries have yet to set up independent air crash
investigation agencies, which are recommended by the United
Nations' aviation arm as a means of keeping flying safe.
Record numbers of planes on order have meanwhile led to
shortages of pilots and mechanics and encouraged some airlines
to take short cuts in recruiting staff.
"The entire industry faces severe shortages in both fields,"
said Frank del Gandio, a former FAA official who heads the
International Society of Air Safety Investigators (ISASI), which
devoted a recent annual safety summit to issues of independence.
Still, he and other safety veterans say the system of
factual and blame-free reports dating back to World War One,
coupled with new technology, has saved countless lives.
A result of that success is that the "go teams" of forensic
crash experts are being called into action less than before and
more attention is being spent on learning from lesser incidents.
"We don't have a lot of accidents now. When I started as an
investigator in 1980 I did 45 accidents and incidents in five
years. You get some investigators now who won't do 45 if they
live to be 200," Del Gandio said.
"Aviation is safe. You are in more danger going home in a
car than in an airplane."
