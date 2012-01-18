(Refiles to correct day in first paragraph)

MUMBAI Jan 18 Shares of Indian carriers surged in early trades on Wednesday, after the federal aviation ministry said it would recommend that the government allow foreign airlines to buy stakes of up to 49 percent in Indian airlines.

At 9:16 a.m. (0346 GMT), Jet Airways was up 6.22 percent at 249.55 rupees, Kingfisher Airlines up 5.98 percent at 26.60 rupees and SpiceJet up 7.38 percent at 24 rupees.

India currently bars foreign airlines from buying into Indian carriers, although foreign investors are allowed to hold a cumulative 49 percent.

India's loss-making airlines are grappling with high jet fuel prices, low fares, and an economic slowdown. A federal decision that widely expected to open up the sector to foreign carriers would be a lifeline to domestic carriers. (Reporting by Rajesh Kurup; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)