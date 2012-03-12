(Rewrites with statement from Airbus)
PARIS/LONDON, March 12 The heads of
planemaker Airbus and a group of top European airlines
and engine makers have written to political leaders calling on
them to resolve an escalating trade spat over a recently
introduced European Union carbon charge.
The signatories said retaliation by China and other
countries that oppose the EU Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS) was
leading to serious consequences for the region's aviation
industry, according to a statement released by Airbus.
Airbus said China had already suspended orders for its
aircraft worth $12 billion, which the planemaker estimated would
put more than 1,000 in-house jobs and at least another 1,000
supply-chain positions at risk.
The nine chief executives behind the joint letters to the
prime ministers of Britain, France and Spain and Germany's
chancellor expect the "list of suspensions, cancellations and
punitive actions to grow as other important markets continue to
oppose ETS".
The CEOs called for urgent talks at the level of the EU
Council and with the states taking retaliatory trade action as
the situation becomes intolerable for the European aviation
industry, the Airbus statement said.
"The aim must be to find a compromise solution and to have
these punitive trade measures stopped before it is too late,"
the CEOs wrote, according to Airbus. "We have always believed
that only a global solution would be adequate to resolve the
problem of global aviation emissions."
The CEOs said a solution could only come via the United
Nations' International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), which
had recently appointed a group to make proposals for
international aviation emissions by the end of the year.
The European Commission has repeatedly said it would only
modify its law if ICAO can come up with a global scheme, which
would make the EU's legislation requiring all airlines to pay
into its carbon scheme unnecessary.
It says member states are also united on this issue, and on
Friday a meeting of environment ministers from all 27 EU nations
reiterated they were fully behind the EU scheme.
The aviation industry executives added that they remained in
support of global emissions trading schemes.
In addition to Airbus, the signatories included the heads of
airlines British Airways and Iberia, owned by International
Airlines Group, Air Berlin, Air France
, Lufthansa and Virgin Atlantic.
The heads of aircraft engine makers Safran of
France and MTU Aero of Germany also signed the
letters.
(Reporting by James Regan and Stephen Mangan; Additional
reporting by Barbara Lewis; Editing by Ron Popeski and
Hans-Juergen Peters)