GENEVA Dec 10 An aviation industry task force
has recommended that airlines should install available
flight-tracking systems within 12 months following the
disappearance of a Malaysian jetliner with 239 people on board.
But in a sign of the difficulties of agreeing a prompt
response to the disappearance of Flight 370, the group
representing global airlines, which chairs the industry task
force, said it did not believe the deadline was practical.
"Airlines are taking the tracking issue very seriously,"
IATA Director General Tony Tyler told journalists.
"Some already exceed the report's suggested performance
criteria. For others, closing the gap may take more than a
12-month timeline for every aircraft," he added.
IATA said the working group -- comprising representatives of
airlines, pilots, air traffic control and airplane manufacturers
-- had agreed that it should be possible to track each aircraft
to the nearest nautical mile throughout any potential journey.
As a first step, airlines, air traffic control authorities
and telecommunications companies are being urged to check what
they have and upgrade their equipment if needed within a year.
IATA said it had not been able to establish how many of its
250 airline members already met the recommendations, because not
all of them had shared the information.
Its top safety official stressed however that all its
airlines, which have to pass a safety audit to be part of the
Geneva-based organisation, complied with tough regulations.
Many airlines subscribe to ancillary services that provide
automated maintenance updates during long flights, but these are
not compulsory. Malaysian Airlines had not subscribed to the
service for the jet that went missing nine months ago on a
flight from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing.
IATA said the industry would monitor new satellite-based
systems likely to become available over the next few years.
It is also exploring with manufacturers whether to make
tracking and other systems tamper-proof but said this could not
be achieved any time soon, because of the complexity of adopting
and certifying changes to any aircraft system.
Some airlines already track aircraft but procedures vary
widely. Airline industry leaders have said keeping track of
aircraft in real time by adding new systems could push up ticket
prices. Some say governments should pay part of the cost.
Some regulators say better tracking would help rescuers
reach crash sites more quickly and allow investigators to
recover black boxes, which would help prevent future accidents.
