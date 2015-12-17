BRIEF-Marcato comments on Buffalo Wild Wings' retention of the Cypress Group
* Marcato comments on Buffalo Wild Wings' retention of the Cypress Group
Dec 17 AVIC Capital :
* Says completed issue of about 179.9 million A shares worth 1.39 billion yuan via private placement
* Issue to Aviation Industry Corporation of China and three other investment companies
Source text in Chinese: dwz.cn/2mWvbk
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Depomed announces cooperation agreement with Starboard Value Lp including CEO and board changes