July 30 AVIC Real Estate Holding Co Ltd

* Says plans to acquire 47.72 percent stake in its Jiujiang unit from Bohai International Trust Co Ltd for 285.5 million yuan ($46.26 million)

($1 = 6.1712 Chinese Yuan)