BEIJING Oct 14 Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC) is preparing to spin off three aircraft engine subsidiaries, a newspaper reported Wednesday, part of a broad government effort to improve the competitiveness of its state-owned conglomerates.

A new firm, controlled by the central government, will become the parent of the three companies, the official Shanghai Securities News said without identifying the source of the information.

Sichuan Chengfa Aero-Science and Technology Co, AVIC Aero-Engine Controls Co and AVIC Aviation Engine Corp announced in separate stock exchange filings late on Tuesday that AVIC may not be its controlling shareholder after a government-related restructuring.

Stocks for the three firms climbed by their daily limit of 10 percent on Wednesday.

The restructuring is being handled by the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission, the central government's assets administrator, an AVIC spokesman said, adding that AVIC was not involved in the process.

An executive at Sichuan Chengfa told Reuters the firm will remain under the control of the state.

The Chinese government announced in September guidelines for state-owned sector reform, stipulating that strategic industries, which include aviation manufacturing, would remain under control of the government.

Beijing is keen to help create innovative, globally competitive conglomerates able to export Chinese know-how and high-end manufacturing to the world. So far this year, the state has overseen the merger of the two biggest nuclear power firms and the top two train makers.

In other restructuring, AVIC Capital Co will lead a capital injection of up to 4.99 billion yuan ($785 million) into two jet fighter makers in a move aimed at shoring up key military manufacturers.

Analysts have said the capital injection may be part of plan to merge AVIC Capital with AVIC Aircraft Co and AVIC Electromechanical System. ($1 = 6.3450 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Fang Yan and Matthew Miller in Beijing; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)