UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 19 AVIC Electromechanical Systems Co Ltd
* Says plans to subscribe 12.05 million shares of Sichuan Chengfei Integration Technology via private placement for 200 million yuan ($32.09 million)
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/ren49v
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2334 Chinese Yuan)
(Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources