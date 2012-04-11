April 11 Avid Technology Inc forecast
first-quarter revenue that missed analysts' estimates, hurt by
weaker demand in its creative enthusiast segment, sending its
shares down more than 17 percent after the bell.
The maker of digital audio and video editing products
forecast revenue of $152 million for the quarter ended March.
Avid expects an adjusted operating loss of about $8 million
in the quarter.
Analysts on an average were expecting revenue of $161.1
million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of Avid were trading down 17 percent at $8.50 in
aftermarket trade. They closed at $10.28 on Wednesday on the
Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Chandni Doulatramani in Bangalore; Editing by
Sreejiraj Eluvangal)