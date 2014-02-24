LONDON Feb 24 The owners of helicopter transport services firm Avincis have invited banks to pitch for an initial public offering (IPO) that could value the firm at up to 2 billion pounds ($3.3 billion), three sources familiar with the situation said.

Avincis is co-owned by buyout firms KKR and Italy's Investindustrial. They are studying an IPO as a route to exiting their investment in Avincis after joint venture talks with engineering services group Babcock International stalled last year. {ID:nL6N0JR35K]

"The first pitches took place last week and all the banks have not yet presented their ideas," said one of the sources, who asked not to be named because the talks are private.

A listing would likely take place about four months from now, the person said.

Many private equity firms are looking to take advantage of buoyant equity markets, with investors' appetite for European stocks returning as the financial crisis gradually fades.

Babcock could, however, still try to pre-empt an IPO of Avincis with a bid, alongside other sector peers which have previously shown interest in the firm, two of the sources said.

London-headquartered Avincis runs a fleet of 356 aircraft, of which 196 are owned by the company, and operates in 10 countries. It has approximately 3,000 employees.

It is involved in missions such as pulling survivors from the ocean in air-sea rescues and fighting wildfires from the air. Avincis also runs a 24-hour air ambulance service.

KKR, Investindustrial and Avincis, were not immediately available for comment.

A spokesman for Babcock said there had been no update to the stated position as of Nov. 24 last year when the two companies confirmed being in early stage exclusive talks.

($1 = 0.5993 British pounds)