Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Feb 24 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
MILAN Dec 21 Italy's Finmeccanica said on Friday it earned 260 million euros from the sale of its 14.3 percent stake in the aviation business of Italian aerospace company Avio to General Electric for 3.3 billion euros ($4.3 billion).
Finmeccanica will use the funds to reduce debt.
Feb 24 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
BRUSSELS, Feb 24 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
Feb 24 Canada's MacDonald Dettwiler and Associates Ltd, a provider of satellite data used for surveillance and communications, said it would buy U.S.-based DigitalGlobe Inc for about C$3.10 billion ($2.40 billion) to strengthen its position in the satellite imagery market.