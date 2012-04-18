BRIEF-Lone Star Value Management reports 11.1 pct stake in Superior Drilling Products
ROME, April 18 Italian state-backed fund Fondo Strategico Italiano said on Wednesday it was interested in investing in aero-engine parts maker Avio, in which Finmeccanica has a 14 percent stake.
"Avio operates in a strategic sector, and we are following the dossier with great interest," Fondo Strategico Chief Executive Giovanni Gorno Tempini told a news conference.
He said the fund, which has a fundraising target of 7 billion euros ($9.2 billion) but has not yet finalised any deal, was busy on various fronts and the first investments could be announced by the summer.
A source close to the matter said in March that banks had restarted work on plans to list Avio, with a view to an initial public offering in June if market conditions remained positive.
Avio, controlled by private equity fund Cinven, had also attracted bid interest from France's Safran.
At a news conference, Tempini did not say if the fund was interested in other assets that Finmeccanica may sell, such as its rail technology affiliate Ansaldo STS or its unprofitable train-making unit AnsaldoBreda.
Press reports have said Fondo Strategico could buy stakes in units that the Italian aerospace and defence company wants to sell to streamline its operations and avoid a credit rating cut.
($1 = 0.7621 euros) (Reporting by Stefano Bernabei; Editing by David Hulmes)
