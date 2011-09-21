MILAN, Sept 21 Italian aerospace company Avio said on Wednesday it would press ahead with an initial public offering in Milan before end-2012, following press reports saying it could be bought by a French defense group.

Earlier this week, newspapers Les Echos and MF said France's Safran SA had given UBS and Mediobanca a mandate to review a possible bid for the Italian engine maker.

Avio, based near Turin and with revenue of 1.75 billion euros last year, is majority owned by private equity group Cinven, while Italy's Finmeccanica SpA owns a 15 percent stake. (Reporting by Michel Rose)