MILAN, Sept 21 Italian aerospace company Avio
said on Wednesday it would press ahead with an initial public
offering in Milan before end-2012, following press reports
saying it could be bought by a French defense group.
Earlier this week, newspapers Les Echos and MF said France's
Safran SA had given UBS and Mediobanca a mandate to
review a possible bid for the Italian engine maker.
Avio, based near Turin and with revenue of 1.75 billion
euros last year, is majority owned by private equity group
Cinven, while Italy's Finmeccanica SpA owns a 15
percent stake.
