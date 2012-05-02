MILAN May 2 Italian aero-engine parts maker
Avio has filed a request to list on the Milan stock market,
targeting an initial public offering in July, two sources close
to the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.
Avio, which is controlled by private equity fund Cinven
, had halted filing procedures for an IPO in October
citing market volatility.
"Yes, they have presented the paperwork," one of the sources
said.
A second source said the listing remained the preferred
option for Avio, which has been in talks with potential bidders
including France's Safran and private equity funds CVC
Capital Partners and Clessidra.
Italy's state-backed Strategic Fund also said last month it
was interested in investing in the group.
Italian defence group Finmeccanica has a 14
percent stake in Avio.
