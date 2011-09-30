* No active talks, but deal not dead - sources

* Owner Cinven wants over 3 bln eur for Avio

* Possible buyers haven't met Cinven hopes - sources

* Possible state interference weighing on deal (Adds quotes, details, background)

By Sophie Sassard and Simon Meads

Sept 30 Talks between private equity firm Cinven and potential buyers for Italian aerospace firm Avio are at a standstill over price and rising political concerns about an international buyer, people familiar with the situation said.

Cinven hired banks earlier this year to investigate a listing of a business that provides engine parts for the Eurofighter Typhoon and supplies the likes of General Electric and Rolls Royce .

More recently, the firm has been talking to other buyout houses and rival aerospace companies about a sale, the people said, as it looked to seal a deal in excess of 3 billion euros ($4.1 billion) without resorting to turbulent IPO markets.

Cinven held dicussions with numerous interested parties including French peer Safran , General Electric , German group MTU (MTXGn.DE) and private quity firms including Bain, CVC and Clayton Dubilier & Rice.

Those talks have now stalled, but are not definitely dead, the people said.

"Cinven remains focused on IPO for 2012," a Cinven spokeswoman said.

"There are no active discussions at the moment and no imminent deal is likely to be struck," one of the sources said.

All the potential suitors named declined to comment or were unavailable for comment.

Cinven had been looking for a price well in excess of 3 billion euros, though prospective buyers have been unable to meet its expectations, some of the people said.

The prospect of interference by the Italian state in any sale has also been weighing on talks.

"A Lactalis-like political unrest is gradually emerging. Although political concern is still relatively moderate, you never know how such things can develop in Italy", the source added.

Lactalis took control of Parmalat earlier this year after thwarting government-backed attempts by Italian investors to keep it in domestic hands.

Avio reaffirmed last week it would press ahead with an initial public offering in Milan before end-2012, following press reports Safran was preparing an offer.

The informal sale process won't resume in the near term unless a compelling offer is tabled, some of the people said.

Despite frozen IPO markets, a Milan listing is seen as the Italian authorities' preferred option as it would enable the state to keep a grip on Avio via Italian industrials group Finmeccanica and the national fund Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP), the sources said.

Avio, based near Turin and with revenue of 1.75 billion euros last year, is majority owned by private equity group Cinven, while Finmeccanica owns a 15 percent stake.

The Italian government holds a 32.45 percent stake in Finmeccanica.

Cinven took control of Avio in 2006 in a deal worth about 2.6 billion euros.

The firm, which has gone back to investors to raise a new fund of at least 5 billion euros, has been considering floating Dutch cable company Ziggo, which it co-owns alongside Warburg Pincus .

Cinven and Goldman Sachs Capital Partners have also been considering options for building material group Ahlsell, which they jointly own. ($1 = 0.733 euro) (Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)