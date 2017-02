Feb 13 Avion Gold Corp said production has started at its newly developed underground mine at the Tabakoto gold deposit in Mali, West Africa.

The West Africa-focused company, which holds 80 percent of the Tabakoto and Segala gold projects in Mali, said the Tabakoto underground mine is scheduled to produce about 470,000 tonnes of ore in 2012. (Reporting by Bhaswati Mukhopadhyay in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)