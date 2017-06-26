June 26 Waymo, the self-driving car unit of
Alphabet Inc, signed an agreement with Avis Budget
Group Inc under which the U.S. car rental firm will
manage its fleet of autonomous vehicles, the companies said on
Monday.
Avis will offer fleet support and maintenance services for
Waymo's fleet of autonomous vehicles, the companies said.
Waymo recently said it was adding hundreds of Chrysler
Pacifica minivans to build a 600-vehicle fleet.
Avis' shares rose as much as 21 percent to $29.32 in morning
trading, recording their biggest intraday percentage gain in
more than five years. Alphabet's shares were little changed at
$984.88.
The news was first reported by Bloomberg.
(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak
Dasgupta)