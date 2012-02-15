Stada says starts due diligence in M&A process
FRANKFURT, Feb 25 German generic drugs maker Stada Arzneimittel said on Saturday it had started a structured bidding process after receiving takeover bids from three buyout groups.
Feb 15 Car rental company Avis Budget Group posted a surprise fourth-quarter loss, hurt by lower pricing.
Avis, which acquired its European counterpart for 635 million pounds ($1 billion) last year, said pricing dropped two percent during the quarter.
The company said revenue at its newly acquired Avis Europe company dropped 2 percent due to less rental days.
Avis also said it expects its North America fleet costs to increase 15 to 20 percent on a per-unit basis in 2012.
October-December net loss widened to $170 million, or $1.62 a share, from $24 million, or 23 cents a share, a year ago. Excluding items, the company lost 14 cents a share.
Revenue rose 33 percent to $1.63 billion.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of 6 cents a share on revenue of $1.66 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of the Parsippany, New Jersey-based company closed at $14.59 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq. They have risen almost 75 percent since touching a year-low of $8.45 in October. (Reporting by Megha Mandavia in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)
CANNON BALL, N.D., Feb 25 Opponents of the Dakota Access Pipeline who were pushed out of their protest camp this week have vowed to keep up efforts to stop the multibillion-dollar project and take the fight to other pipelines as well.
Feb 24 Pfizer Inc said it received subpoenas from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Massachusetts related to its support for organizations that provide financial help to Medicare patients.