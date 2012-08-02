Aug 2 Avis Budget Group Inc's finance
chief said the car rental company was keeping a close eye on
Dollar Thrifty Automotive Group but declined to say if
it was still interested in buying its smaller rival.
"Our disclosures on Dollar Thrifty are all out in the
market," Chief Financial officer David Wyshner said on a
post-earnings conference call. Wyshner had been asked if Avis
would unequivocally rule out participating in further
consolidation in the rental car industry in North America.
"We have told people where we stand on it, and we are
watching what happens very carefully," he said.
Avis, which dropped out of a takeover battle for Dollar
Thrifty last year, has met with the company several times this
year, Reuters reported on Wednesday.
Dollar Thrifty on Wednesady urged Hertz Global Holdings
to put an end to two years of fruitless takeover offers
by either making a compelling bid or letting it proceed as a
standalone company.
Hertz is in talks with the U.S. Federal Trade Commission to
get antitrust approval ahead of a planned bid for Dollar
Thrifty.
Shares of Avis, which reported strong results on Wednesday,
rose as much as 15 percent on Thursday on the Nasdaq.
Dollar Thrifty shares were up 7 percent at $76.38.
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Bangalore; Editing By
Anthony Kurian and Ted Kerr)