BRIEF-Suncor Energy looking at share buybacks for later in 2017
* Says Syncrude utilization rates above 90 percent and cash costs of C$30 a barrel or less are reasonable goals
(Follows alerts)
Nov 2 Car rental company Avis Budget Group posted third-quarter results that beat market expectations as lower fleet cost pushed up margins.
Avis, which dropped its bid for smaller rival Dollar Thrifty in September, said margins rose 230 basis points. Per-unit fleet cost fell 19 percent.
Third-quarter net income fell to $82 million, or 65 cents a share, from $90 million, or 73 cents a share, a year ago. Excluding items, the company earned $1.02 cents a share.
Revenue rose 7 percent to $1.62 billion.
Analysts, on average, were expecting earnings of 99 cents a share on revenue of $1.60 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
On Tuesday, rivals Dollar Thrifty and Hertz posted strong results on the back of high car rental revenue.
Shares of the Parsippany, New Jersey-based company at $13.89 on Wednesday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Megha Mandavia in Bangalore;Editing by Supriya Kurane)
* Says Syncrude utilization rates above 90 percent and cash costs of C$30 a barrel or less are reasonable goals
MEXICO CITY, Feb 9 The initial public offering for Mexico's Jose Cuervo raised more than $900 million, the company said on Thursday, as the world's biggest tequila maker launched the first IPO in the country since Donald Trump won the U.S. presidency in November.
Feb 9 Wind energy has surpassed hydropower as the biggest source of renewable electricity in the United States following the sector's second-biggest quarter ever for new installations, a wind industry trade group said on Thursday.