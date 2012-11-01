* Expects 2012 profit of $2.35-$2.45/share vs est $2.53
Nov 1 Car rental company Avis Budget Group Inc's
quarterly profit missed analysts' estimates and the
company forecast full-year profit below expectations as a weak
European economy hurt travel demand.
The car rental industry, tied closely to airline traffic and
hotel bookings, has seen both business and leisure travel demand
picking up in the last few quarters.
Rival Hertz Global Holdings Inc reported a
better-than-expected quarterly profit on Wednesday as rental
revenues increased.
But Avis' large exposure to Europe weighed on its outlook
for the year. It acquired Avis Europe for about $1.03 billion in
2011 to expand its presence in the region.
Avis, which dropped out of the race with Hertz to buy Dollar
Thrifty Automotive Group in September last year, said it
expects to 2012 earnings to be between $2.35 and $2.45 per
share, excluding items.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of $2.53 per share
for the year, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Avis, whose fleet totaled more than 393,000 vehicles in
2011, also cut the upper-end of its earnings before interest,
taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBIDTA) forecast to $840
million from $875 million.
Total expenses jumped 28 percent in the third quarter.
Net income rose to $280 million, or $2.38 per share, in the
quarter ended Sept. 30 from $82 million, or 65 cents per share,
a year earlier.
Excluding items, the company earned $1.46 per share, below
the $1.51 per share analysts had expected.
Revenue rose 34 percent to $2.17 billion, in line with
expectations.
The company's shares were little changed at $17.15 after the
bell. They closed at $17.20 on the Nasdaq on Thursday.