March 26 Avis Budget Car Rental LLC/Finance Inc on Monday added $125 million to an existing senior unsecured note issue, said IFR, Thomson Reuters service.

The sale took place in the 144a private placement market.

Barclays Capital, Deutsche Bank, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, and JP Morgan were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: AVIS BUDGET CAR RENTAL LLC/FINANCE INC AMT $125 MLN COUPON 8.25 PCT MATURITY 01/15/2019 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 103.5 FIRST PAY 07/15/2012 MOODY'S B2 YIELD 7.578 PCT SETTLEMENT 03/29/2012 S&P SINGLE-B SPREAD 569 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS