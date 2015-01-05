UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
Jan 5 Investment banking advisory firm Avista Advisory Group has appointed Sui Ling Cheah vice chairman of Asia Pacific.
Cheah, who is based in Singapore, joins Avista from BNP Paribas Securities, where she was CEO of corporate finance.
She has also worked at JP Morgan and Merrill Lynch Investment Banking. (Reporting by Rohit T.K. in Bengaluru)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February