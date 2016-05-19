May 19 AVIT :

* Says it to use additional paid-in capital to distribute 8 new shares for every 10 shares, to shareholders of record on May 24 for 2015

* Says its shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on May 25 and the dividend will be paid on May 25

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/zrF7

