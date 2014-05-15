LONDON May 15 British insurer Aviva saw mixed performances from its businesses in the first quarter of the year, with strong recoveries in Europe partly offset by a volatile life market in the UK.

The company's key measure of growth in life insurance - value of new business - showed a 22 percent decline in Britain, driven by falling annuity sales, according to a trading statement on Thursday.

New business in France was up more than a third while its "turnaround businesses" in Italy, Spain and Ireland collectively doubled, Aviva said.

Chief Executive Mark Wilson called first quarter performance "reassuringly calm and stable", in light of high weather-related insurance claims at the start of the year and a radical shakeup of Britain's pensions system that has hit annuity sales.

(Reporting by Chris Vellacott. Editing by Jemima Kelly)