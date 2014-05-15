(Adds detail, management and analyst comment)
By Chris Vellacott
LONDON May 15 British insurer Aviva saw
mixed performances from its businesses in the first quarter of
the year, with strong Asian and European markets offset by a big
drop in UK business after a shake-up of its products and
Britain's pensions system.
The company's key measure of growth in life insurance -
value of new business - showed a 22 percent decline in Britain,
while new business in Asia grew 96 percent and Italy, Spain and
Ireland collectively doubled, Aviva said.
In its quarterly trading statement Aviva said the drop in UK
volumes was largely driven by a rejig of its annuities business
- focusing on selling fewer, higher margin products - which it
started a year ago. Its UK business was subsequently affected by
the government's decision in March to free retirees from being
obliged to buy annuities, allowing them to invest pensions
savings elsewhere.
Chief Executive Mark Wilson called first quarter performance
"reassuringly calm and stable", in light of high weather-related
insurance claims at the start of the year and the shake-up of
Britain's pensions system that has hit annuity sales across the
industry.
On a conference call with journalists Wilson said the
general insurance arm had taken a hit amounting to around 40
million pounds related to a "particularly harsh" winter in
Canada.
Storms and floods in Britain during January and February
also cost the firm around 60 million pounds in the first
quarter, he added.
The combined ratio for the group, showing claims as a
proportion of premiums which is used by insurance companies as a
measure of profitability, declined to 97.7 percent in the
quarter from 95.5 percent a year earlier, Aviva said.
Wilson has driven a far-reaching shake-up of Aviva since
joining from Asian rival AIA in late 2012. He has cut costs,
sold off non-core assets and reshaped top management.
Investors have warmed to the New Zealander after seeing the
value of their Aviva shares rise more than a fifth during his
first year at the helm.
Wilson said the his management team was "not showing any
complacency" on tackling costs during 2014.
Aviva shares were down around three quarters of a percent on
Thursday following the results, which Shore Capital analyst
Eamonn Flanagan called "a bit of a mixed bag".
(Reporting by Chris Vellacott; Editing by Sophie Walker)