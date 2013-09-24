LONDON, Sept 24 British insurance group Aviva has appointed a new head of its UK and Ireland general insurance business, as the group's shake-up under its new chief executive continues apace.

Maurice Tullock will become CEO of Aviva UK and Ireland General Insurance, moving from his current job running the group's Canadian business and replacing Robin Spencer who will leave the firm.

"One of my priorities since becoming CEO has been to strengthen Aviva's management team and ensure we have the right people in the right jobs," the group's chief executive, Mark Wilson, said in a statement on Tuesday.

Wilson joined the firm from AIA Group in January with a remit to turn the business around in the wake of an investor revolt in 2012 that forced out his predecessor.

Under his tenure Aviva has pushed ahead with withdrawing from non-core businesses and trimming staff numbers.