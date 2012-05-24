HONG KONG May 24 Aviva plc is putting
its South Korean and Sri Lankan businesses on the auction block,
sources with knowledge of the matter said, adding to the
insurer's list of Asia divisions it is selling as part of a
global plan to raise money to protect against its euro zone
exposure.
Britain's second-biggest insurer laid out plans last week to
sell underperforming businesses around the world, a move meant
to address the company's greater exposure to the troubled euro
zone compared with rivals, and to boost a share price that is
down more than 36 percent in the past year.
Aviva has come under fire for its euro zone exposure and
plummeting share price. Irate shareholders forced Chief
Executive Andrew Moss to quit on May 8 after determining his pay
was out of line with the company's flagging performance.
Aviva did not specify the countries it would exit in its
announcement last week. Aviva's South Korean investment in 2008
and the value of its stake in the Sri Lankan company has a
combined value of about $66 million and some estimate the deal
would fetch about $150 million.
The sources were not authorised to speak to the media. Aviva
was not immediately available for comment.
