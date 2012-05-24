HONG KONG May 24 Aviva plc is putting its South Korean and Sri Lankan businesses on the auction block, sources with knowledge of the matter said, adding to the insurer's list of Asia divisions it is selling as part of a global plan to raise money to protect against its euro zone exposure.

Britain's second-biggest insurer laid out plans last week to sell underperforming businesses around the world, a move meant to address the company's greater exposure to the troubled euro zone compared with rivals, and to boost a share price that is down more than 36 percent in the past year.

Aviva has come under fire for its euro zone exposure and plummeting share price. Irate shareholders forced Chief Executive Andrew Moss to quit on May 8 after determining his pay was out of line with the company's flagging performance.

Aviva did not specify the countries it would exit in its announcement last week. Aviva's South Korean investment in 2008 and the value of its stake in the Sri Lankan company has a combined value of about $66 million and some estimate the deal would fetch about $150 million.

The sources were not authorised to speak to the media. Aviva was not immediately available for comment. (Additional reporting by Miyoung Kim in SEOUL; Reporting by Denny Thomas and Clare Baldwin; Editing by Michael Flaherty and Chris Gallagher)