April 14 Aviva Plc

* Aviva sells stake in South Korean Joint Venture

* Reached agreement to sell its entire 47% stake in its South Korean business Woori Aviva Life Insurance ("Wali") to Nonghyup Financial Group ("NHFG")

* Transaction will have a neutral impact on group's IFRS net assets and will increase economic capital surplus by £0.2bn, recognising reduced exposure to interest rate and credit risk

