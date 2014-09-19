BRIEF-Citizens Community Bancorp, Wells Financial to merge in a transaction valued at about $39.8 mln
* Citizens Community Bancorp Inc and Wells Financial Corp to merge
Sept 19 Aviva Plc :
* Aviva to sell its stake in Spanish joint venture
* Novacaixagalicia Banco to buy back stake in joint venture for eur 287 million
* Consideration represents a multiple of 25 times CXG Aviva's 2013 operating earnings
* Expected to complete by end of 2014
* Transaction will increase Aviva's ifrs net asset value by approximately 4 pence per share
* Jv with Banco Mare Nostrum, Banco Ceiis, Unicaja and Pelayo Seguros, agency distribution unit Aviva Vida y Pensiones are unaffected by ruling
* Transaction results from decision by arbitration tribunal in Madrid, which concludes legal proceedings between Aviva and NCG Banco Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Citizens Community Bancorp Inc and Wells Financial Corp to merge
* Sprott Focus Trust, Inc (Nasdaq-Fund) implements a share repurchase program
March 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday: