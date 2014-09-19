Sept 19 Aviva Plc :

* Aviva to sell its stake in Spanish joint venture

* Novacaixagalicia Banco to buy back stake in joint venture for eur 287 million

* Consideration represents a multiple of 25 times CXG Aviva's 2013 operating earnings

* Expected to complete by end of 2014

* Transaction will increase Aviva's ifrs net asset value by approximately 4 pence per share

* Jv with Banco Mare Nostrum, Banco Ceiis, Unicaja and Pelayo Seguros, agency distribution unit Aviva Vida y Pensiones are unaffected by ruling

* Transaction results from decision by arbitration tribunal in Madrid, which concludes legal proceedings between Aviva and NCG Banco Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: