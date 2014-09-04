Russia's Sistema says it mulls listing its real estate business
MOSCOW, March 20 Russia's Sistema conglomerate said it was considering taking its real estate development business public in 2018-2019.
Sept 4 Aviva Plc
* Aviva takes preliminary step in proposed initial public offering of its turkish life and pensions joint venture
* Are assessing a potential initial public offering of a minority stake (up to 20%) in their life and pensions business avivasa emeklilik ve hayat a.s.
* Aviva currently holds 49.8% stake in avivasa.
* Has today submitted a turkish- language prospectus to turkish capital markets board for review Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Commodity price revival spurs growth in stock market floats
LAGOS, March 15 Guinness Nigeria said on Wednesday it had applied to the Nigerian Stock Exchange to get approval for a share sale to raise 39.7 billion naira ($130 million), its chief executive told Reuters.